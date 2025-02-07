Browns Legend Proposes Idea On How To Keep Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are stuck in a tough spot after six-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett publicly requested to be traded earlier this week.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry has insisted the Browns want to keep Garrett with the franchise for his entire career, expressing how important he is for the organization.

Garrett’s public trade demand now exerts pressure on Cleveland, potentially harming the Browns’ ability to negotiate with other teams and maximize their return for the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes these two parties could strike an accord that will keep Garrett in Cleveland, however.

Dixon suggested the Browns should invite Garrett to be a part of the team’s decision about their quarterback for 2025 and beyond.

“What if we let you in on the talks, like what quarterback we’re bringing in,” Dixon said.

Dixon added that the Browns cannot be sure how Garrett would respond to that offer, and he hinted that the level of involvement may be enough to sway the defensive end’s mind about his trade request.

Garrett made his trade request on February 3rd, sharing a statement with several NFL insiders.

He made known his desire to play for a contender in 2025, noting how important the chance to play for a Super Bowl was.

Garrett was the overall first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, earning his first appearance in the Pro Bowl the following season.

During Garrett’s time in Cleveland, the Browns have made two playoff appearances and own a 1-2 record in the postseason.

