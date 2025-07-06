Former Player Calls Out Browns’ QB Strategy

The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks available heading into the 2025 season, with Deshaun Watson representing a fifth while recovering from an Achilles injury.

The Browns should take all the time they need to decide on the starter, given the fact that there are so many variables at play.

Former NFL quarterback EJ Manuel recently addressed the situation and said he is not a fan of the Browns’ strategy.

“You need to know who your quarterback is at this point. You can’t go into training camp saying, ‘We’ll just roll the ball out there and figure out who the best guy is.’ You need to have a pecking order. This team needs to know who the leader is. At this point in the offseason, I’m just not really liking where the Browns are because of the quarterback conundrum. I would start the season with a Joe Flacco or a Kenny Pickett because they’re veterans. I would then keep Shedeur Sanders, try to trade Dillon Gabriel, and, ultimately, I will try to move forward with Shedeur and try to develop him and let him be your future,” Manuel said on “Get Up.”

🔥 Shedeur QB1. Former NFL Player @EJManuel3 Doesn't Like Browns Strategy "I'm not liking where the Browns are because of the QB conundrum. I would try to move forward with #12, develop him, and let him be your future" 📽️ @GetUpESPN https://t.co/ERbaNhq4q1 pic.twitter.com/gR4wqYaNtx — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 3, 2025

Sanders hasn’t even put on pads for an NFL game, though he has looked good in offseason camps, just like the other three quarterbacks have.

As a fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders is fourth on the depth chart, and he also received two speeding tickets in his couple of months on the team.

It is worth considering that Cleveland gave up 66 sacks last season, and the first half of the 2025 schedule is filled with playoff teams from last season.

The Browns also invested a fifth-round pick in their trade for Pickett, and Gabriel was drafted two rounds before Sanders and is ahead of him on the depth chart.

