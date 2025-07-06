Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, July 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Player Calls Out Browns’ QB Strategy

Former Player Calls Out Browns’ QB Strategy

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Former Player Calls Out Browns’ QB Strategy
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks available heading into the 2025 season, with Deshaun Watson representing a fifth while recovering from an Achilles injury.

The Browns should take all the time they need to decide on the starter, given the fact that there are so many variables at play.

Former NFL quarterback EJ Manuel recently addressed the situation and said he is not a fan of the Browns’ strategy.

“You need to know who your quarterback is at this point. You can’t go into training camp saying, ‘We’ll just roll the ball out there and figure out who the best guy is.’ You need to have a pecking order. This team needs to know who the leader is. At this point in the offseason, I’m just not really liking where the Browns are because of the quarterback conundrum. I would start the season with a Joe Flacco or a Kenny Pickett because they’re veterans. I would then keep Shedeur Sanders, try to trade Dillon Gabriel, and, ultimately, I will try to move forward with Shedeur and try to develop him and let him be your future,” Manuel said on “Get Up.”

Sanders hasn’t even put on pads for an NFL game, though he has looked good in offseason camps, just like the other three quarterbacks have.

As a fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders is fourth on the depth chart, and he also received two speeding tickets in his couple of months on the team.

It is worth considering that Cleveland gave up 66 sacks last season, and the first half of the 2025 schedule is filled with playoff teams from last season.

The Browns also invested a fifth-round pick in their trade for Pickett, and Gabriel was drafted two rounds before Sanders and is ahead of him on the depth chart.

NEXT:  2 Browns Rookies Given Unfortunate Outlook This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation