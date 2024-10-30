Browns Legend Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Jim Donovan

The Cleveland Browns lost a beloved member of their community last weekend.

The legendary Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, lost his long bout with leukemia.

The team honored him before the game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and they also had a huge comeback win against a divisional rival in a game that was full of emotions.

Now, with some days going by after his departure, team legend Hanford Dixon finally found the words to talk about him.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the Browns legend admitted that he was seriously affected when he heard the news.

A jokester, friend, and the best damn broadcaster you've ever heard.@HanfordDixon29 shares his thoughts and memories of the incomparable Jim Donovan. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/pFNZiLwx3W — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) October 30, 2024

Dixon was reminiscent of all the times they came across one another, cracked jokes, and talked to each other before Browns games, sending his family strength and love during this tough time.

Donovan didn’t call the plays, sign the checks, or even have a say on who the team should trade for or pursue in free agency.

But he was a member of the team and the community.

He dedicated a big portion of his life to making Browns fans feel like they were right there on the gridiron, and he was a part of all the ups and downs since the franchise returned to action in the 90s.

The players now have another big reason to be motivated for the remainder of the season.

