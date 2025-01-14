Insider Reveals What Role Will Be For New Browns OC

The Cleveland Browns will have their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Alex Van Pelt did a somewhat decent job, but the team needed more explosiveness and creativity.

Ken Dorsey was expected to be a quarterback whisperer but never seemed to be on the same page with Kevin Stefanski.

Now, they’re interviewing multiple candidates, with reports stating that Klint Kubiak might be leading the race.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed the expectations for the new offensive coordinator, and most of his job will have to do with their soon-to-be-revamped quarterback room.

“But the new coordinator will be tasked with integrating a new starting quarterback into the system, possibly a rookie, and reviving an offense that finished last in points scored and first in giveaways in 2024. The Browns will overhaul their quarterback room, likely adding both a rookie and a veteran who will compete for the starting job,” Cabot said.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Cabot’s statement is that they will add both a rookie and a veteran quarterback.

That means they won’t trade down in the first round of the NFL Draft.

This class isn’t deep at the position, and most insiders agree there’s a big gap between Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and everybody else.

As for the veteran quarterback, there will be no shortage of potential suitors.

From Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold, the Browns will have several options to choose from.

Also, some reports state that whoever gets the nod as offensive coordinator won’t be in charge of play-calling, as Stefanski will most likely reclaim those duties after briefly giving them up to the now-fired Dorsey.

The Browns have several issues to fix on offense, and hopefully, whoever they bring in will get the best out of the roster.

