Analyst Says He Has ‘Renewed Hope’ In Browns’ Offense

When there’s a will, there’s a way, and the Cleveland Browns showed a lot of will on Sunday.

With Ken Dorsey taking over playcalling duties and Jameis Winston getting his first start of the season, the Browns’ offense was finally able to move the sticks.

They wound up getting a big upset win with a late-game touchdown drive that made the offense look better than it had looked all year long.

That’s why ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo claimed to have “renewed hope” in the offense.

"I have renewed hope after watching that offense," – @TheRealTRizzo. Do you think the Browns can go on a run now? pic.twitter.com/ovgFJcIUDK — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 29, 2024

Talking on his show, he claimed that as much as some claimed that Winston almost threw a crucial interception, he took care of business when it mattered the most.

He also wondered whether the Browns could go on a run right now.

The Browns still have a mathematical chance to get to the playoffs, but it will be way easier said than done.

Standing at 2-6 after eight weeks, their margin for error will be slim.

Also, their schedule isn’t particularly encouraging.

They will host the Los Angeles Chargers before their bye week, and then they have the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, Jim Schwartz’s defense has proven that they can hold their own against the best of them, but the offense will also have to do its part.

It’s too early to get any hopes up, but the early returns of this new-look offense were encouraging.

