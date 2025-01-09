Browns Nation

Thursday, January 9, 2025
Browns Legend Reveals What The Team Should Do With No. 2 Pick

Browns Legend Reveals What The Team Should Do With No. 2 Pick

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Legend Reveals What The Team Should Do With No. 2 Pick
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few months away, and the Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick.

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick, and many believe they are going to take a quarterback, leaving the Browns’ options open.

Given the Deshaun Watson situation, some fans and analysts also believe the Browns should draft a quarterback, but it might not be in their best interest, as Leroy Hoard recently said in a segment of the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

Hoard was asked about who he would take with the No. 2 pick, and he didn’t shy away from naming a player and giving his reasoning.

“I would take Travis Hunter, and here’s why. Unless you are absolutely sold on a quarterback, I hate when teams have a top five pick, and everyone says they need a quarterback, so they draft a quarterback. And he may not be the right quarterback for you… I would rather start drafting guys in supporting roles, and then when you really like a quarterback, go get him,” Hoard said.

Hunter, of course, is the most recent Heisman Trophy winner due to his efforts as a CB and WR.

It’s unclear if he’ll pick a position in the NFL or if a team will allow him to play both, but the Browns could use a player with his athletic build and overall ceiling.

As Hoard mentioned, this quarterback class is a lot weaker than some classes in the past, and if the Browns aren’t sold on a quarterback, it likely isn’t worth a draft pick.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation