Jerry Jeudy Broke A Notable Franchise Record This Season

It was a forgettable season for the Cleveland Browns, who went 3-14 and saw Deshaun Watson tear his Achilles twice, leaving the offense stuck in neutral all year.

One of the few bright spots was the performance of new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who had a career year in his first go-around with the Browns and broke one notable franchise record.

Jeudy posted 1,229 receiving yards, the fifth-most in franchise history, and he did it while setting a Browns single-season record with 90 receptions.

.@jerryjeudy ended the season while breaking a franchise record 📈 His 1,229 receiving yards were also the fifth-most by a Brown in one season 💪 pic.twitter.com/WAjgm7Qsc2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 12, 2025

Ozzie Newsome previously set the record at 89 in 1983 and 1984, and Kellen Winslow tied it in 2006.

Not to discredit Jeudy’s year, but it’s shocking that no Browns player has ever caught 90 passes, and there have only been 19 occasions when a player caught more than 70 passes for the franchise.

There have only been 18 occurrences of a Brown recording 1,000 receiving yards, and Jeudy is now one of only five to go over 1,200 yards in a season.

Josh Gordon has the franchise record with 1,646 yards in 14 games during his dominant 2013 season, which is over 350 yards more than any other Brown has ever had in a season.

When Watson was the quarterback, Jeudy showed little chemistry with him, but once Jameis Winston took over, Jeudy looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL.

The Browns can take comfort in knowing that they don’t need a major upgrade at the wide receiver position this offseason.

Jeudy has demonstrated that he can be a dependable No. 1 or No. 2 receiver in their offense.

Now, they just have to figure out who will throw him the ball next year.

