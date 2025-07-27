Browns Nation

Sunday, July 27, 2025
Browns Legend Says 2 Players Could Make Or Break The Season

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense should be a much better outfit in the 2025 NFL season, as they should have better quarterback play.

The Browns brought back Joe Flacco to shore up a woeful passing game, though they’ve also got options behind him if he starts to decline.

Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel are all waiting in the wings and, on paper, represent more talent and upside than last year’s group.

Aside from the quarterback play, Cleveland is also hoping for better health along the offensive line as injuries decimated the group in 2024.

The Browns will have Jack Conklin back as well as Dawand Jones to cover the left and right sides of the line, respectively.

Hanford Dixon believes the two tackles are going to be key to the team’s success this upcoming season.

Both Conklin and Jones have dealt with their fair share of injuries, with the former having torn his ACL and MCL in 2023 while the latter’s 2024 campaign was cut short due to an ankle fracture.

With both back on the field and healthy, Cleveland should be able to get more out of its offense, but it remains to be seen if the two can hold up for an entire 17-game slate.

Browns Nation