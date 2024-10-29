Browns Legend Says Team Could Make Surprising Move At Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns’ locker room was electric last Sunday after their unexpected 29-24 triumph over the Ravens.

The win did more than just improve their record – it helped mend the strained relationship between fans and players following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury.

Jameis Winston’s arrival brought new life to a Cleveland offense that had been sputtering through the first seven weeks.

But just as Browns fans were warming up to Winston, former Cleveland cornerback Hanford Dixon dropped an intriguing theory.

He suggested the Browns might be strategically showcasing Winston’s talents ahead of the trade deadline, potentially setting the stage for Dorian Thompson-Robinson to take the reins.

“There is a possibility that we are showcasing Jameis Winston before the trade deadline. Now just watch and see what I tell ya, there is a possibility. I don’t think that’s the case, and no one has said this but I think there is a possibility that he is right there for trade and get DTR ready to go,” Hanford said.

Hanford is worried that the #Browns may do the unthinkable. #DawgPound "There is a possibility that we are showcasing Jameis Winston before the trade deadline." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/LYTzzPYSyB — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) October 29, 2024

The Browns’ offense found its groove when Kevin Stefanski handed playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

With Winston under center, the once-stagnant passing game came to life.

Cleveland (2-6) finally broke through the 20-point barrier and set season records in passing yards, total yards, and third-down conversions.

Given this transformation, trading Winston seems unlikely.

For now, optimism fills the air in Cleveland. Winston has transformed a struggling offense into something that has fans filling the stands with renewed hope.

NEXT:

Cedric Tillman Has Honest Admission About His Breakout Game