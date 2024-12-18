Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Says The Team Has A ‘Massive Game’ On Sunday

Browns Legend Says The Team Has A ‘Massive Game’ On Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the playoffs this season.

This is far from a surprise, as they got off to a dreadful start to the campaign.

While they showed signs of life later on, they couldn’t string good performances together.

Even so, they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and divisional games are always about much more than just a record.

That’s how Hanford Dixon feels.

In the latest edition of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” the Browns legend claimed that Sunday’s game was “massive,” raving about pride and how the Browns still needed to make a statement despite their negative record.

That’s the kind of mentality you always want to hear from your players.

Also, even if the team doesn’t make the playoffs, some of the players still have incentives to play, and lesser-known guys still need to fight to demonstrate that they belong in the league and could contribute to this team going forward.

Divisional games are tough.

Both teams know one another very well and don’t like each other.

Positioning in the NFL Draft is crucial, especially for an aging team without much young talent.

Even so, hopefully, we’ll see both the Browns and Bengals play a hardnosed and competitive game regardless of the context.

NEXT:  RB Prospect Being Linked To Browns In 2025 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation