Browns Legend Says The Team Has A ‘Massive Game’ On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns aren’t going to make the playoffs this season.

This is far from a surprise, as they got off to a dreadful start to the campaign.

While they showed signs of life later on, they couldn’t string good performances together.

Even so, they play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and divisional games are always about much more than just a record.

That’s how Hanford Dixon feels.

In the latest edition of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” the Browns legend claimed that Sunday’s game was “massive,” raving about pride and how the Browns still needed to make a statement despite their negative record.

The #Browns are eliminated from playoff contention, but you're never eliminated from pride. #DawgPound "I don't care what the records are; you can throw them out the window. Whenever these teams play each other, it's a massive game."

That’s the kind of mentality you always want to hear from your players.

Also, even if the team doesn’t make the playoffs, some of the players still have incentives to play, and lesser-known guys still need to fight to demonstrate that they belong in the league and could contribute to this team going forward.

Divisional games are tough.

Both teams know one another very well and don’t like each other.

Positioning in the NFL Draft is crucial, especially for an aging team without much young talent.

Even so, hopefully, we’ll see both the Browns and Bengals play a hardnosed and competitive game regardless of the context.

