RB Prospect Being Linked To Browns In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

The first round of the NFL Draft gives them a chance to land a potential building block for years to come.

And while some believe they should use that to bolster their aging, underperforming, and banged-up offensive line, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has different plans.

In his most recent Mock Draft, he has the Browns taking Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty with the No. 7 pick:

“Jeanty is the rare type of back — not unlike Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs — who can provide three-down value in multiple situations. He’d also fit everything Stefanski is about and, possibly (maybe?!) make Deshaun Watson’s on-field life a bit easier, if Cleveland gets stuck with Watson at QB next season,” Baumgardner said.

Jeanty finished second in Heisman voting this season after leading all of the nation in rushing attempts (344), rushing yards (2,497), rushing touchdowns (29), total touchdowns (30), and plays from scrimmage (364).

He’s a dynamic workhorse back coming off one of the most dominant seasons in college football history, racking up 200-yard games as if he were a grown man playing against toddlers.

While his height doesn’t do him many favors – he stands at just 5-foot-9 – he’s the clear-cut best running back in this class, and it isn’t particularly close.

Ashton Jeanty made Washington State's defense look like a JV squad. I've never seen more forced missed tackles on a RB tape. Just watch these 5 clips. #RB1 pic.twitter.com/kVZGdYLBeR — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 29, 2024

The Browns have usually fared much better when they’ve committed to the running game.

Nick Chubb might not return next season, and even if he does, he might never return to his old form.

Clearly, the Browns need an offensive tackle much more than a running back.

But they need a running back, and if they take a “best player available” approach, Jeanty might be the guy to go with come draft night.

NEXT:

3 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Wednesday