Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / RB Prospect Being Linked To Browns In 2025 Draft

RB Prospect Being Linked To Browns In 2025 Draft

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have several issues to address in the offseason.

The first round of the NFL Draft gives them a chance to land a potential building block for years to come.

And while some believe they should use that to bolster their aging, underperforming, and banged-up offensive line, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has different plans.

In his most recent Mock Draft, he has the Browns taking Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty with the No. 7 pick:

“Jeanty is the rare type of back — not unlike Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs — who can provide three-down value in multiple situations. He’d also fit everything Stefanski is about and, possibly (maybe?!) make Deshaun Watson’s on-field life a bit easier, if Cleveland gets stuck with Watson at QB next season,” Baumgardner said.

Jeanty finished second in Heisman voting this season after leading all of the nation in rushing attempts (344), rushing yards (2,497), rushing touchdowns (29), total touchdowns (30), and plays from scrimmage (364).

He’s a dynamic workhorse back coming off one of the most dominant seasons in college football history, racking up 200-yard games as if he were a grown man playing against toddlers.

While his height doesn’t do him many favors – he stands at just 5-foot-9 – he’s the clear-cut best running back in this class, and it isn’t particularly close.

The Browns have usually fared much better when they’ve committed to the running game.

Nick Chubb might not return next season, and even if he does, he might never return to his old form.

Clearly, the Browns need an offensive tackle much more than a running back.

But they need a running back, and if they take a “best player available” approach, Jeanty might be the guy to go with come draft night.

NEXT:  3 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Wednesday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation