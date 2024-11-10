Browns Legend Says The Team Needs To Face A Harsh Reality

The Cleveland Browns had a brief moment of joy when they somehow pulled off a massive upset win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, but things came crashing back down to Earth when they were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers the following week.

Now at 2-7, the Browns are essentially eliminated from playoff contention and can begin to focus on the 2025 NFL season and beyond.

Cleveland sold off a couple of pieces at the annual NFL trade deadline to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but the big question mark remains what to do at the quarterback position.

Jameis Winston is projected to be the starter the rest of the way during the 2024 NFL season, but Deshaun Watson remains under contract for next season.

Watson will miss the remainder of the year due to a torn Achilles and it’s unclear when and if he’ll be able to suit up next year.

Hanford Dixon admitted that the Browns franchise will have to reckon with Watson remaining on the roster due to how much guaranteed money remains on his deal via The Hanford Dixon Show.

“We have to face the reality: Deshaun is still on the books for about 75M dollars per year,” Dixon said.

With Watson’s massive contract still on the books, Cleveland doesn’t have many outs unless they’re willing to deal away significant draft capital and other assets to offload him.

The best course of action is to eat another year and hopefully reset the salary cap sheet the following year in 2026.

