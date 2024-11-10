Insider Says Struggling NFC QB Could Be Next Browns Starter

Having an unstable or uncertain quarterback situation as an NFL fan is torture, and Cleveland Browns fans know what that’s like as well as any other fanbase as they are once again in a nightmarish situation at the position with Deshaun Watson three years into his $230 million fully-guaranteed deal of which he has two season-ending injuries and zero 300-yard passing games to show for that investment.

As if things couldn’t get any worse, one team insider threw out an idea Sunday morning on social media that would make every Browns fan sick.

While presumably watching the Week 10 matchup in Germany between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi tweeted out, “Daniel Jones playing himself into contention to be next Browns transition QB.”

Daniel Jones playing himself into contention to be next Browns transition QB. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 10, 2024

Many apologies to Browns fans who had to even think about that possibility, as after decades of poor quarterback play, the last thing this team needs is another shaky transition quarterback.

As bad as Watson has been, he at least provides some hope that he’ll be able to rediscover what once made him one of the league’s most electrifying players and extraordinary young quarterbacks in this league, but Jones has never inspired even a fraction of that amount of hope.

Jones struggled mightily once again against the Panthers and went 22-for-37 for 190 yards and two interceptions, marking the first time all year the Panthers have held a team under 22 points.

Jones likely hits free agency this offseason and every Browns fan will be hoping the team stays far away from him.

