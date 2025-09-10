Browns Legend Sends 2-Word Message Ahead Of Ravens Matchup

The Cleveland Browns were one missed field goal away from winning their first game of the season.

They were also two tipped-ball interceptions away from potentially putting up more points.

A narrow margin also took down the Baltimore Ravens, who looked like a juggernaut in the first three quarters against the Buffalo Bills before collapsing down the stretch.

That’s why Browns legend Hanford Dixon is confident about Cleveland’s chances in Week 2.

Responding to the idea that the Browns can upset the Ravens, Dixon took to social media to share a blunt two-word message.

“We better!” Dixon wrote on X.

Of course, the Ravens are a powerful team with a perennial MVP candidate in quarterback Lamar Jackson and a human bulldozer in their backfield in Derrick Henry.

Anything can happen in a divisional game.

The Ravens have a long history of overlooking their opponent and playing down to their level, and the Browns have gotten the best of them at times.

Cleveland might actually have the better defense, based on its play in the season opener against the elite offense of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition, the Browns may have more motivation than usual, as the Ravens will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their franchise, which was born when the team was taken away from Cleveland.

