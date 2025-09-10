Details Emerge About Quinshon Judkins’ Status For Sunday

The Cleveland Browns are getting closer to having rookie running back Quinshon Judkins on the field.

However, whether that will happen in Week 2 remains to be seen.

According to insider Scott Petrak, head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal about Judkins’ status for the road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said [he’d] have to see how rest of week goes before determining if RB Quinshon Judkins can play Sunday vs. Ravens. Has been with team last couple of days, so coaches have seen him work out. Hasn’t practiced with team since June,” Petrak wrote on X.

Following months of off-field setbacks, including a domestic violence case, the second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft signed his rookie contract prior to the season opener.

He’s expected to be the Browns’ featured back, but they might want to take things a little slow with him.

They could have him on the field and give him some sort of role against the Ravens, but he might not be up to speed with the offense, even if he’s familiar with the playbook.

Judkins was drafted as the eventual replacement for Nick Chubb.

Along with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, they could create one of the most explosive running back tandems in the NFL.

Judkins reportedly will meet with the league regarding a potential suspension or fine stemming from his offseason arrest.

Yet, the fact that the Browns have signed him and are openly discussing his availability suggests that he may not be suspended soon, if at all.

So, it seems like it won’t be much longer before he makes his NFL debut.

