Browns Legend Sends 4-Word Message About The Team’s Future Outlook

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a position where personal pride and future evaluation are the main stakes remaining this season.

As they prepare to face the struggling Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns’ 3-11 record looms large.

Unless they manage to string together three consecutive wins to close out the season, they are headed for their worst finish since their winless 2017 campaign.

This decline hasn’t gone unnoticed by former Browns star Hanford Dixon, who recently voiced his concerns about the team’s direction.

Despite acknowledging the capabilities of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, Dixon expressed his growing frustration with the team’s persistent struggles, summing up the current situation in four words.

“We’re not even close,” Dixon said, via “The Hanford Dixon Show.”

"We're not even close," Dixon said, via "The Hanford Dixon Show."

The contrast between past and present weighs heavily on Dixon’s mind.

The Browns once were focused on playoff positioning and division titles, yet they now find themselves far removed from such aspirations, leaving the All-Pro both confused and disheartened by the mounting losses.

Recent performances have only deepened these concerns. The Browns’ offense has sputtered, averaging just 10.5 points in recent losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The starting role for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Bengals, coupled with running back Nick Chubb’s absence due to a broken foot, further complicates matters.

The front office’s plans have encountered significant hurdles, from defensive struggles against wide receivers to limited opportunities to leverage their run defense.

