3 Browns Players Are Questionable For Bengals Game

The Cleveland Browns have dealt with injuries all season long, facing both short-term and long-term issues with multiple starters this season.

After the team showed signs of getting healthier following their bye week, Cleveland has regressed and is again dealing with more than a dozen injuries leading up to their final three games this season.

Now, three members of the Browns’ roster are not participating in Friday’s practice as a result from injuries they sustained in previous games.

Cornerback Martin Emerson, tight end David Njoku, and wide receiver Cedric Tillman are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

#Browns Game Status: DT Shelby Harris (elbow) OUT, CB Martin Emerson (concussion), TE David Njoku (hamstring) and WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) are questionable. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 20, 2024

Emerson is still under the NFL’s concussion protocol for this week after he was injured against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

Cleveland has been cautious with players who have suffered concussions this season as some players have sat out for multiple weeks.

Depending on the circumstances, the cornerback could be finished for the year if the Browns do not play him Sunday against Cincinnati.

Njoku’s hamstring has been an issue for multiple weeks now.

The Pro Bowl tight end did not play in last week’s game against the Chiefs due to the issue.

He also missed multiple games at the start of the season due to a high-ankle sprain.

Tillman has been missing in action suffering a concussion during the team’s second matchup against the Steelers earlier this month.

In his second season, the wide receiver had several breakout games once quarterback Jameis Winston started under center to replace Deshaun Watson.

