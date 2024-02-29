Browns Nation

Browns Legend Shares His Thoughts On Potential International Game

By

Former Cleveland Browns defender Hanford Dixon
Hanford Dixon (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

 

It’s been quite a while since the Cleveland Browns last played outside of U.S. soil.

The last time the Browns played an international game was in 2017, a 33-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s also worth noting that it was the only time the team played overseas since the league adopted international games all the way back in 2007.

Notably, that could change this season, as NBC Sports’ Peter King reported earlier this month that he’s “feeling good” about the Browns playing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With that in mind, Browns legend Hanford Dixon claimed that it would actually be great for the organization, as they haven’t had an international game in some time (via The Hanford Dixon Show on Twitter).

Teams aren’t usually thrilled about these kinds of games.

However, having an international game in the first week of the campaign could affect them the least, as they’re mostly healthy and have the entire season ahead of them.

Should the Browns get the nod to play in South America, the game would take place on a Friday, making it the first game of this type in the opening week since the 1970 season.

Nonetheless, it could also represent a tough start to the campaign for the team, as they would also be on the road for Week 2 because of a Billy Joel and Rod Stewart concert scheduled for Cleveland Brown Stadium on Friday, September 13.

Whatever the case, the fans will only hope the Browns take care of business, whether it’s in Cleveland, Brazil, or the moon.

