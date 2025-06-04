Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Browns Legend Shuts Down Big Concern About Myles Garrett

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

Myles Garrett’s absence from the opening days of the Cleveland Browns’ OTAs raised questions about his leadership approach, though the organization understands his value extends far beyond attendance at optional workouts.

The Browns recognize Garrett’s exceptional talent and his status as one of the league’s premier defensive players.

His leadership style may not involve flashy speeches or public displays of motivation, but his impact remains undeniable.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently stepped forward to defend Garrett’s approach.

“I think he just leads by the way he carries himself and the things that he does on the football field. Playing hard, every single play. So, I would say he is a leader,” Dixon said on a recent podcast.

Garrett’s absence from early offseason workouts naturally caught attention, particularly given his status as one of the team’s highest-paid players.

Fans expect full commitment from their stars, making his decision to skip these sessions noteworthy. However, the reality behind voluntary workouts tells a different story.

These early sessions focus primarily on basic installations and technique refinement, areas where seasoned veterans like Garrett have already demonstrated mastery.

His absence allows coaches to dedicate more attention to younger players who need those developmental repetitions.

Garrett hasn’t stood alone in facing criticism.

Browns defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo publicly supported his teammate, praising him as both an excellent teammate and effective leader.

This backing highlights how leadership manifests in different ways throughout professional sports.

While Garrett may not be the most vocal presence in team meetings, his on-field performance consistently demonstrates his commitment and sets the standard for teammates.

