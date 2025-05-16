Browns Legend Shuts Down Concern About Dillon Gabriel

For the most part, the Cleveland Browns did a solid job in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, one of their decisions was hard to explain.

Dillon Gabriel was projected to be taken in the late fifth, sixth, or even seventh round.

That’s why it was so shocking to see Andrew Berry use the No. 94 pick to get him.

Still, regardless of the doubts and the criticism, team legend Hanford Dixon actually likes what he’s seen from the Oregon product.

In the latest edition of his show, Dixon claimed that Gabriel was more than capable of playing at a high level:

“[Dillon Gabriel] can absolutely play,” Dixon said of Gabriel. “This kid plays a lot bigger than he actually is. He can go out and get the job done.” https://twitter.com/TopDawgShow/status/1923038164433731708

Hopefully, Gabriel will honor those words with his play and his work ethic.

He will most likely be ahead of Shedeur Sanders in the pecking order to get snaps in training camp.

He’s short for a quarterback and doesn’t compensate for his lack of height with the elite athleticism or arm strength that other short quarterbacks boast.

In addition, he throws left-handed, which represents a different challenge and scheme for the offensive line.

It’s not that people think he can’t play or that he shouldn’t have been drafted.

It’s not even that the Browns shouldn’t have taken him.

But taking him in the third round and considering him a legitimate candidate to be their starter when he’s always been projected to be a mid-tier backup is most definitely a reason for concern.

