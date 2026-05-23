It may seem like a backhanded observation, but with an offense that struggles as much as the Cleveland Browns’ has over the past few seasons, there is plenty of opportunity for the punter to make a name for himself. Not only will he have more chances to kick, but he can also help his team by changing field position if they are stuck in their own end.

That can inevitably lead to longer kicks, and it can keep a successful punter on the roster for a while. That has become the case for Browns punter Corey Bojorquez.

According to Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador Steve Flack, the Browns’ punter made franchise history last season, tying a 25-year-old record set by Chris Gardocki.

“COREY BOJORQUEZ, Browns P; With 4165 Total Punting Yards in 2025, Bojorquez, became only the 2nd Browns [punter] in Franchise History to record 3 consecutive seasons with 4000+ Total Punting Yards, joining C. Gardocki, 1999-01 (Per PFR),” Flack posted on X.

COREY BOJORQUEZ, @Browns P

With 4165 Total Punting Yards in 2025, Bojorquez, became only the 2nd Browns P in Franchise History to record 3 consecutive seasons with 4000+ Total Punting Yards – joining C. Gardocki, 1999-01 (Per PFR) #DawgPound #Browns #NFL #nflx #nfldraftday pic.twitter.com/9bDIakoXgt — Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador (@PFHOFAmbassador) May 22, 2026

Last season, which was his fourth with the Browns, Bojorquez reached that yardage in 91 punts, which both led the NFL. However, he averaged just 45.8 yards per attempt, which was significantly lower than his other 4,000-yard seasons. In 2024, he led the league with 4,387 yards and 89 attempts for a 49.3 average, and in 2023, he posted 4,294 on 87 attempts for a 49.4 average.

In 2025, Bojorquez put 23 punts inside the 20-yard-line, but the Browns’ net average was 36.8, which ranked next-to-last in the league. That downfall led to some speculation that Bojorquez might be allowed to leave as a free agent, but he quickly re-signed, getting a one-year deal with $2 million.

Bojorquez also serves as the holder for kicker Andre Szymt, who had a very good rookie season, also working with long snapper Rex Sunahara. Under new head coach Todd Monken, Byron Storer will take over as special teams coordinator, looking to improve a unit that was led by Bubba Vetrone under Kevin Stefanski.

An undrafted free agent who debuted with the Buffalo Bills and also played with the Green Bay Packers, Bojorquez has carved out a good career for himself, and at 29 years old, he may have many more seasons ahead.

NEXT:

What Mason Graham Was Hiding Last Season Will Surprise Browns Fans