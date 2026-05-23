Insider Believes Browns Made 2 Roster Mistakes Last Season

Despite adding several rookie contributors in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns were still left with some lackluster options on their roster. Now, with another strong class coming out of the 2026 draft, they are hopeful that will no longer be the case.

The Browns used their first three selections to address notable issues at left tackle and wide receiver. With first-round picks of lineman Spencer Fano and receiver KC Concepcion, and a second-round choice of wideout Denzel Boston, Cleveland may have put those concerns to rest for good.

Looking back, insider Dan Labbe said he believes the Browns made two roster mistakes last season, identifying tackle Dawand Jones and wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

“I thought last year, I didn’t love that they just kind of handed left tackle to Dawand Jones, and they just kind of handed WR2 to Cedric Tillman,” Labbe said.

Heading into last season, the Browns decided to use Jones as their starting left tackle, even though he was coming off his second straight season-ending injury. Cleveland also put Tillman in their starting lineup opposite Jerry Jeudy, hoping for him to show the upside that he displayed in very limited spurts before getting sidelined by a concussion in 2024.

Neither of those choices worked out. Jones was moved to right tackle after just two weeks, and in that third game, he suffered yet another serious injury that ended his season. After a solid opening game, Tillman’s production dropped considerably as he continued to deal with injuries, including another concussion.

To his credit, Jones has put in the work this offseason to improve his conditioning in an attempt to stay on the field. With a restructured contract, his spot on the team could be safe as the backup swing tackle to Fano and Tytus Howard.

Tillman, however, may find that his job is in jeopardy if he doesn’t impress new head coach Todd Monken. With Concepcion and Boston joining Jeudy, Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley, there may not be room for the Browns to carry six wide receivers.

If that is the case, Cleveland might look to trade Tillman before letting him go for nothing in return.

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Browns Players Are Learning Fast That Todd Monken Means Business