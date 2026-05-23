Browns Players Are Learning Fast That Todd Monken Means Business

Todd Monken has been around long enough to know that you only get one chance to make a first impression. That’s why the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns is setting a definitive tone during his initial set of practices.

Ever since he was hired to replace Kevin Stefanski in January, Monken has taken a direct and somewhat brusque approach in his dealings with his team and the media. That has become even more noticeable during this week’s organized team activities (OTAs).

Insider Ashley Bastock points out that Browns players are learning fast that Monken means business, which is a noticeable change from what they experienced under Stefanski.

“Todd Monken making guys come out of a drill when they committed a penalty, that sort of stuff, it felt like we didn’t see a lot in those Kevin Stefanski practices, like, you’d get reset and you’d go again,” Bastock said.

It stands to reason that the Browns’ hierarchy wanted to go in a different direction after moving on from Stefanski, who was fired after the team won eight games combined over the past two seasons. His message had worn thin and was proven ineffective after six years in charge, and it was time for a new voice with a new approach.

As one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history, Monken had never been front and center during his long career as an assistant and offensive coordinator before, so that could be why his methods seem jarring to some. However, those high standards may be just what the Browns need, with so many young players on the roster and with veterans who have been part of a recent losing culture.

Monken is not afraid to express his displeasure when he doesn’t like what he sees. That could be conveyed from his blunt response to Myles Garrett’s absence from OTAs, or lamenting the “embarrassing” interceptions thrown by his quarterbacks during simple 7-on-7 drills.

At 60 years old, Monken knows this is likely his only chance to be an NFL head coach after a lengthy career of almost four decades. So, he might as well do it his way with his rules and his standards.

Hopefully, it will pay off with a winning season, because if it doesn’t, that approach may wear thin with his players, and the Browns will have to start all over again.

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