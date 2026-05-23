Todd Monken’s Old School Mentality Is Already Changing The Browns

The Cleveland Browns needed to make a drastic change; that much is certain. After winning just eight games in the past two seasons, it was clear that Kevin Stefanski’s time as head coach had run its course.

The Browns made the somewhat surprising decision to replace him with Todd Monken, who would be one of the oldest first-time NFL coaches in history. Now, with Monken putting his distinctive stamp on recent practices, it looks like he might be just what the doctor ordered.

The 60-year-old is being praised for his non-nonsense approach, which is being received quite well by players and media alike. Even rookies like Denzel Boston have said they appreciate the way Monken says what he means and means what he says.

After attending this week’s organized team activities (OTAs), analyst Lance Reisland revealed that Monken’s old-school mentality is already changing the Browns in a very good way.

“You can see the difference and, for me, it’s the energy. I heard him say in very explicit language, ‘Perfect plays means everybody does it right.’ It’s very old school in how he coaches,” Reisland said.

"You can see the difference and, for me, it's the energy. I heard him say in very explicit language, 'perfect plays means everybody does it right'…it's very old school. Practice has gone two hours every day we've been out there." 🚨 @LanceReisland and @Spencito_ on the first… pic.twitter.com/AYiWvUjydW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 23, 2026

Monken’s methods have been noticeable as he is highly involved with his staff and his players. He will not hesitate to replace a player who makes a mistake, as he remains in constant pursuit of the “perfect play.”

He also won’t spare his players publicly, as he recently lamented the performance of the offense with “embarrassing” interceptions in 7-on-7 drills. Monken also isn’t hiding his frustration regarding the absence of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett at these OTAs, admitting that he hasn’t had any face-to-face contact with the team’s best player.

Perhaps Monken stands out more than he should because he is operating in such stark contrast to the way Stefanski approached things. It also may have come as a surprise because Monken hasn’t had to regularly deal with the media, last serving as a head coach at Southern Mississippi more than a decade ago.

It’s a refreshing change for the organization, at least right now. But if the Browns don’t improve on the field, this style could wear thin rather quickly.

Obviously, no one around the Browns believes that will be the case, and they seem more than willing to meet the expectations of their demanding head coach.

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