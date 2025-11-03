Denzel Ward Claps Back At Critics Over Viral Video Clip

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the game.

A lot of that has to do with Denzel Ward, who’s widely recognized as one of the prime defensive backs in the National Football League.

However, even the best players get burned at times.

That was the case in the road loss to the New England Patriots.

A now-viral clip shows Patriots’ WR Kayshon Boutte shaking Ward off for a wide-open catch.

That’s why the Browns star wanted to set the record straight and commented on this viral video clip.

“Pushing off is not a skill,” Ward commented.

Denzel Ward got cooked so badly by Kayshon Boutte he's coping hard in the comment section.

Clapping back at a play like this, even when it shows another player simply making a better play, is not the best look.

Still, it says a lot about Ward’s competitive fire and drive to be the best.

It is also a reflection of how the Browns’ season has gone so far, as even their top players have had their share of mistakes.

That is not a knock on Denzel Ward though.

The best cornerbacks in NFL history have all been beaten at times, and it does not take away from his talent or his status as one of the league’s premier defensive backs.

Hopefully, he’ll keep receipts and only use this as motivation to be at his best once the Browns return from their bye week.

They will hit the road for a duel with the slumping New York Jets, and barring a shocking trade, Ward will most likely be in charge of defending Garrett Wilson.

That should give him plenty of opportunities to get back at his critics.

