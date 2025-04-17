Insider Predicts How Browns Would Use Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly leaning towards taking Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick.

If that’s the case, they will have to figure out a way to use him on both sides of the field.

Hunter wants the Commissioner to say he’s both a cornerback and a wide receiver when he mentions his name, and he recently went as far as to say that he would rather retire if whoever picked him didn’t allow him to play on offense and defense.

With that in mind, NFL insider Albert Breer dug deep into the tape and the depth chart to figure out the best way the Browns could benefit from his unique skill set.

He thinks that the Browns could use him more on defense to begin with.

“So, while with other teams, there might be one need that supersedes the other in how to deploy Hunter, for Cleveland, it feels like the level of need on one side of the ball mirrors the other,” Breer wrote. “That puts the Browns in a spot to slice this anyway they’d like, and my guess is that they’d follow the Colorado blueprint—having Hunter put most of his early practice and meeting time into defense to give Cleveland an airtight bookend to [Denzel] Ward, while building out packages for him to contribute offensively.”

His ball skills make him a deadly cornerback.

On top of that, the Browns’ secondary is fairly decent, and we can’t say the same of their wide receiver corps.

He could slide right into the WR1 mix ahead of Jerry Jeudy, and whoever the Browns start at quarterback will have more weapons to work with.

Whatever the case, if the Browns decide to go with Hunter as expected, they will get one of the most exciting and well-rounded prospects in recent NFL history.

