Browns’ Legendary Voice Jim Donovan Thanked With New Sign

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with pretty much the same roster and coaching staff they had last year.

One person, however, won’t be there.

Jim Donovan won’t be the team’s voice, at least for the time being, as he continues to battle cancer.

That’s why people wanted to thank him for 25 years of service and wish him all the best in this difficult process.

As shown by Russ Mitchell on social media, there’s a new billboard on Carnegie Avenue with Donovan’s face and a thank you message on it.

9/8/2024 Carnegie Ave. Our friend is not on the radio today but he's always on our minds and in our hearts. Go Jimmy and Go @Browns! @megdonovan44 @BrownsRadio @wkyc pic.twitter.com/addO3sS4oW — Russ Mitchell (@RussWKYC) September 8, 2024

The Browns recently announced that renowned NFL media member Andrew Siciliano would be taking over for him.

Siciliano already subbed in for him three times last season, and he called Los Angeles Rams games in the preseason, not to mention the fact that he has plenty of experience with NFL coverage on radio and television.

Even so, when asked about this new position, Siciliano admitted that the booth would always belong to Jim Donovan.

Needless to say, the circumstances in which he took the position were far from ideal.

Donovan is a beloved and respected member of the sports and the Cleveland community.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to get past this.

And even if he decides to call it a day and doesn’t return to do the job he was so great at doing, all that matters is his well-being and that he goes back to living a long and fulfilling life.

This is way bigger than football.

