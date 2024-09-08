Gregg Williams Reveals His Prediction For Browns, Cowboys Game

The Cleveland Browns are ready to take the field for the season opener.

All eyes will be set on Huntington Bank Field, as they’ll face one of the most popular teams in all of sports, all while Tom Brady makes his debut as an analyst.

The Browns will enter this game as 2.5-point favorites, and they were favored by as many as three points in some sportsbooks.

With that in mind, Gregg and Blake Wiliams shared their predictions for this game, and they both have them beating the Dallas Cowboys (via “COME GET SOME” on X).

Lock in your pregame Cowboys vs. Browns score predictions! #DawgPound Gregg Williams: Browns Win 26-21

Blake Williams: Browns Win 21-17 We wanna see those predictions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vTvZ5xGzpI — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) September 8, 2024

Gregg has a rather interesting prediction with a 26-21 win for Kevin Stefanski’s team, while Blake is slightly more conservative, leaning toward a 21-17 triumph.

The Browns must be cautious not to be over-confident ahead of the debut, but they shouldn’t find that much trouble containing Mike McCarthy’s team offense.

Their running back committee poses little to no threat to the Browns’ stout front seven, and they should be able to dominate the line of scrimmage with Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith wreaking havoc.

The secondary could have their hands full with CeeDee Lamb, but he might be a little rusty after missing training camp and the preseason over a contract dispute.

Granted, the Browns’ offensive line is banged up and there are still some doubts about Deshaun Watson, especially against a strong defensive line like the Cowboys’.

But even if that’s the case, Kevin Stefanski should be able to dictate the tempo of this game and get the season started with a win.

