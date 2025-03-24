Browns Lineman Being Linked To Trade With Seahawks

The Cleveland Browns need to get cheaper, even if that means parting ways with some of their veterans.

The 2025 NFL Draft will give them an opportunity to replenish their roster with younger talent, and they should make the most of any opportunity they get to trade for more assets.

With that in mind, Ian Valentino of “The 33rd Team” predicted they will trade Wyatt Teller to the Seattle Seahawks.

He predicted the Browns would trade Teller along with the No.179 pick to the Seahawks for their No.137 overall pick.

“Trade: Seahawks: RG Wyatt Teller, No. 179 overall. Browns: No. 137 overall. Only 30, Teller is still a premier pass blocker and mauling presence in the run game. He’s coming off a year where he missed four games, so his trade value isn’t too high relative to how much of an upgrade he’d be. Cleveland would benefit from clearing off future cap space and getting younger, while Seattle can parlay a Day 3 pick for a quality veteran,” Valentino said.

The Browns already signed former Chicago Bears OL Teven Jenkins to provide some depth behind Teller and Joel Bitonio, but he could also be a starter.

With Sam Darnold arriving in Seattle and the Seahawks’ pressing need for a proven veteran, they could use Teller to ramp up the interior of the offensive line.

Teller has been a clear-cut trade or cut candidate for weeks now, given his big salary.

He’s entering the final year of his contract, so even if there are no financial incentives to move on from him, getting their hands on a good pick would perhaps make the situation more appealing for the Seahawks.

The Browns’ offensive line didn’t have a good campaign last season, but Teller did play well.

The Seahawks will be under a lot of pressure to beef up the offensive line for Darnold, and perhaps they would even be willing to pay a higher price than this.

Teller might be one of the few realistic options to pursue at this point in the offseason.

