Stat Highlights Which Position Browns Might Want To Target Early In Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two months away, fans and analysts have been spending a lot of time talking about this event, wondering and predicting what each team is going to do.

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the Cleveland Browns, and rightfully so, as they have two first-round picks to work with, a luxury that teams aren’t often afforded. Everyone seems to have their own opinions as to how the team should proceed, and many points are valid given how many holes currently exist on the roster.

The offensive line is frequently brought up as a positional group for the Browns to target, given their struggles in recent years, and improving this unit will almost certainly help their QB1 have more success.

A recent post on X from SleeperBrowns added fuel to that fire, showing how effective first-round offensive linemen have been in recent history.

“AP All-Pro offensive tackles, last 5 seasons: 95% were taken in R1 90% were taken 13th overall or earlier,” SleeperBrowns posted.

AP All-Pro offensive tackles, last 5 seasons: ⭐️95% were taken in R1

⭐️90% were taken 13th overall or earlier (h/t @fashion_nfl)#DawgPound https://t.co/urYmHzWkS1 pic.twitter.com/OGUZ76rlNx — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) March 8, 2026

These statistics indicate that, if teams want to acquire top-tier offensive linemen, attacking the position early in the draft is the best way to do it, outside of trading for one. Offensive line isn’t the most fun pick for most fans, especially those who play fantasy football, but it’s one of the most essential positional groups on a football team.

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is a great study that the Browns should look at, if they have any doubts about taking an offensive linemen instead of a wide receiver, for instance. Burrow is viewed by many as a top-10 or better QB talent in this league, but a weak offensive line has made it difficult for him to reach his ceiling, and he’s gotten injured several times due to this.

The Bengals decided to draft Ja’Marr Chase instead of some highly-touted offensive linemen. While Chase is an All-Pro talent in his own right, one can only wonder what Burrow’s outlook would be like if the Bengals had just taken an offensive lineman instead.

Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but it will be interesting to see if the Browns learn anything from the decisions of their AFC North rivals.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Add ‘Electric’ WR In Free Agency