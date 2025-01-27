Browns Lineman Named To Pro Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl run opened up a Pro Bowl opportunity, and Cleveland Browns fans have reason to celebrate.

Joel Bitonio is heading to his seventh Pro Bowl, filling Joe Thuney’s vacated spot.

He’ll join fellow Browns stars Myles Garrett, Jerry Jeudy, and Denzel Ward in representing Cleveland at the NFL’s all-star showcase.

Bitonio’s achievement puts him in elite company, marking his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Joel has been named to his 7th consecutive Pro Bowl! He will join Myles, Denzel and Jerry down in Orlando this week.

He now stands fourth on the Cleveland Browns’ all-time list, trailing only Pro Football Hall of Famers Joe Thomas (10), Jim Brown (9), and Lou Groza (9).

The veteran guard joins Thomas and Brown as the only Browns players to earn seven straight Pro Bowl nods – a testament to his consistent excellence.

At 33, Bitonio continues to perform at an elite level after 11 NFL seasons.

His durability has been remarkable – he started all 17 games this season, bringing his career regular-season appearances to 161.

However, there’s growing speculation about Bitonio’s future in the league.

As the longest-tenured Browns player, his ironman streak – which included playing every offensive snap from 2017 until Week 5 of the 2023 season – speaks volumes about his dedication.

But mounting injuries have made each season a year-by-year decision for the veteran guard.

The question now looming over Cleveland: Will this Pro Bowl appearance be Bitonio’s final NFL honor?

His recent hints about retirement have sparked discussions about the future, leaving fans wondering if they’ll see their stalwart guard suit up for another season or if he’ll decide it’s time to close this remarkable chapter of his career.

