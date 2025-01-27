Insider Says He Has ‘A Lot Of Concerns’ About Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns finished up their third losing season in five years in 2024, ending the year with the franchise’s worst record under head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

Despite the team’s lack of success, the organization decided to keep both Stefanski and Berry around for a sixth season as the franchise looks to create stability at two of the team’s most important positions.

Although the Browns are looking to create stability among their top decision-makers, insider Tony Grossi believes Cleveland may not become more successful with Berry around.

Grossi explained that he has “a lot of concerns” with Berry moving forward during his remarks on “The Really Big Show” Monday morning.

“I’m down on Andrew. I don’t care; I’ve waited five years to see some inroads have been made, and I think a lot of the setbacks last year were on his watch, on his role. I have a high level of concern,” Grossi said.

How close are the Browns to the Chiefs and the Bills? "I have a lot of concerns," – @TonyGrossi. Do you think the Browns can turn this around in one offseason? pic.twitter.com/7kqa8pHqqz — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 27, 2025

Grossi noted that the general manager could right the ship by making one right move.

He said that should Berry find a quarterback who can play at a high level in Cleveland, many of those concerns would be pacified and could “save a lot of jobs” within the organization.

Cleveland has struggled in that department, and the organization’s decision to trade for Deshaun Watson has not panned out for either party.

In three years, Watson has not played more than seven games for the Browns in a single season with injuries sidelining him during the past two years.

