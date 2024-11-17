Browns Lineman Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Sunday’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most unlucky teams in the NFL for the past two seasons, losing players to season-ending injuries nearly on a weekly basis.

Cleveland appears to have fallen victim to another issue this week against the New Orleans Saints.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared the news on X, revealing that the team will be dealing with offensive tackle Dawand Jones’ season-ending injury following the game.

“Browns Dawand Jones has a fractured ankle that will require surgery. Lost for season Stefanski said,” Cabot wrote following the game.

#Browns Dawand Jones has a fractured ankle that will require surgery. Lost for season Stefanski said — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 17, 2024

It’s the second time in as many years that Jones will be forced to watch a significant portion of the season from the sidelines.

Last year, the offensive tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury in his rookie year.

In 2023, Jones had taken over the starting position after Jack Conklin’s season-ending knee injury, keeping it until his own health concerns came into play.

This year, Jones – who started the season due to both Conklin and Jedrick Wills being injured – has played in ten games, starting eight of those contests.

The Browns drafted Jones in 2023 in the fourth round, and the former Ohio State Buckeye earned the nickname “Big Thanos” for his monstrous size.

Jones is listed as a 6-foot-8, 374-pound athlete.

Without Jones, the Browns may return to benched starter Wills, or the team could consider signing another player to finish out the season.

Cleveland returns home this week, and the Browns will have a quick turnaround before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

