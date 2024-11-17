Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Loss To Saints

The Cleveland Browns had faint hopes of making the playoffs heading into their contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Those hopes all but vanished as the team allowed three fourth-quarter touchdowns to the Saints, turning a 14-14 tie into a 35-14 blowout loss.

Following the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski attempted to explain what he saw on the field and the things that led to the team’s second consecutive loss.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared the coach’s sentiment after the game as Stefanski revealed his honest thoughts about the loss to the Saints.

“They’re all hard. Anytime you put in the work and you don’t get what you want to achieve. We’ll get back home, back on the practice field, do what we do and try to get a win on Thursday night.”

The Browns defense – one that had withstood multiple tests this season – was unable to withstand the late surge by the Saints offense.

New Orleans finished the game with 473 total offensive yards, including a mind-boggling 214 rushing yards.

Utility player Taysom Hill finished with seven carries, 138 yards, and three rushing touchdowns against the Browns.

Cleveland was unable to capitalize on one of the Browns’ best quarterback performances in recent memory as veteran Jameis Winston completed 30 of his 46 pass attempts for 395 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was the biggest recipient on the afternoon, finishing with 142 yards and a touchdown.

Tight end David Njoku finished with 81 receiving yards and a team-best nine receptions against the Saints.

Cleveland returns home to prepare for their quick turnaround, playing the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

