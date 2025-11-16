Browns Linked To 3 Playmakers In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the game. The offense, on the other hand, is a different story. They have little to no talent at most positions, and they have to rebuild their aging offensive line.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department believes they will go after several wide receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft. In their latest column, they tied the Browns to Makai Lemon of USC, Chris Brazzell II of Tennessee, and Denzel Boston of Washington:

Makai Lemon 10 REC, 153 YDS, 1 TD vs Iowa Today. Best WR in the nation? https://t.co/3xW6sSbkt2 pic.twitter.com/TrzyR57evc — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 15, 2025

“If they go that route then each of these prospects could play a specific role with WR1 upside. Makai Lemon is a juiced-up version of what the club was hoping to get out of Elijah Moore. His ability to separate in the slot would help create consistency in the passing game. Chris Brazzell Jr. offers a speed and size option the Browns just don’t have right now. His speed must be accounted for on every play. Denzel Boston’s straight-line speed could be something that hurts his stock, but at 6’4″, 209 pounds he plays above the rim and comes down with a lot of jump balls,” per BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept.

Browns Need Offensive Talent To Match Defensive Strength

The Browns have two first-round picks in next year’s draft, which obviously gives them plenty of wiggle room. Some fans believe they should use one of those selections on a wide receiver, and rightfully so, but they could also find a quarterback and/or an offensive lineman.

If that’s the case, then taking a wideout early in the second round certainly won’t hurt. This team clearly has a significant shortage of talent and playmakers, and while the quarterback is still obviously the most important position in the game, they can only do so much if they don’t have reliable pass catchers.

The Browns have the right foundation on defense, and they could be special for years to come on that side of the field. Now, they need to put that same type of effort into fixing the other side of the field.

