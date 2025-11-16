Browns Insider Names 4 Potential QB Targets In 2026

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback. Dillon Gabriel doesn’t seem to be the answer at the position, and Kevin Stefanski doesn’t sound interested in giving Shedeur Sanders a chance.

With that in mind, the team might have to go back to the drawing board again in the 2026 NFL Draft. There won’t be a lot of options, but they need to consider them.

Considering that, a fan asked team insider Tony Grossi about the potential quarterbacks they could look at.

“Sellers, Mendoza, Moore, Simpson,” Grossi posted on X.

Browns Face Limited QB Options In 2026

Truth be told, the 2026 quarterback class has turned out to be a massive disappointment. It was supposed to be absolutely stacked with game-changers and potential franchise quarterbacks, but so far, that hasn’t been the case.

Only Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza has been able to stand out from the rest of the pack. He’s a great pocket passer who can make every throw in the book, and he’s slowly gaining steam as the potential No. 1 pick.

Even so, Mendoza might not have the same sky-high ceiling some of his predecessors have. That could scare some teams away, even in a class that’s not stacked with talent at the position.

The Browns could also consider making a run at someone as a bridge quarterback, with guys like Mac Jones as a potential option. Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: Dillon Gabriel doesn’t seem to be the guy this team needs to lead them back to the playoffs.

Whatever route the Browns decide to take, they simply can’t afford to miss again at the most important position in sports, especially with an aging roster and valuable cap space already committed elsewhere. This will remain the defining challenge for this team until the search is finally over.

