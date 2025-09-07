Browns Linked To 3 QB Prospects In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns used two draft picks on quarterbacks this offseason.

Unfortunately, at least one of those selections might turn out to be a waste.

Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders is an elite prospect, and, as such, chances are that they’re better suited to be high-end backups than actual starters.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report tied them to three quarterback prospects from the stacked class of 2026:

“Fernando Mendoza, Indiana (No. 6), Drew Allar, Penn State (No. 16), Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (No. 8),” per BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept. “The jury is still out on Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, but neither should prevent the Browns from drafting a quarterback next season. Fortunately, the 2026 crop has multiple potential first-rounders that could be intriguing to Kevin Stefanski and Co. Indiana transfer Fernando Mendoza is the top quarterback on our early board and there’s reason to believe the 6’5″, 225-pound quarterback would find success in Cleveland. Mendoza’s ability to win from the pocket fits well with Stefanski’s more traditional approach to offense. Drew Allar would offer a similar fit as a big-bodied prospect (6’5″, 235 pounds). He has the arm strength to rip throws into the Lake Erie wind in December.”

The Browns clearly aren’t sold on Sanders at this point in his development.

It would take a lot for him to take the field this season, and much more to make the team feel like he can be their starting quarterback for years to come.

As for Gabriel, they do seem quite high on him, and he looked sharp in the preseason, but his upside and ceiling have always been questionable.

That’s not to say that any of these players can’t or won’t turn out to be good, but there’s just too much at stake right now.

This team will have two first-round picks in a class that promises to be absolutely stacked with talent at the position, even if Arch Manning decides to stay in college for another season.

The table looks set for the Browns to finally put an end to their woes at quarterback, and not taking one in next year’s draft would be a disservice to the organization.

It’s a shame to know that one of the draft picks may have been a waste, but it will all be worth it once they finally find their guy.

NEXT:

Key Browns Player Predicted To Land Contract Extension