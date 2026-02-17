Browns Linked To Blockbuster QB Trade Target This Offseason

When Todd Monken took over as the Cleveland Browns’ head coach, he quickly announced that Shedeur Sanders wasn’t guaranteed to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2026. This leaves the door open for several potential options, including players not currently on the roster.

Dillon Gabriel, Sanders, and Deshaun Watson are currently slated to compete for QB1, which is the list of viable rostered QBs. There are more possibilities, including a rookie, as the Browns have two first-round picks and could use one on a young prospect.

They could also trade for a veteran, and going after C.J. Stroud could be a possibility.

According to Todd McShay via ESPN Cleveland on X, Stroud is a “potential trade target for teams this offseason.”

“@McShay13 named QB CJ Stroud as a potential trade target for teams this offseason. Should the Browns inquire about the former Ohio State QB?” ESPN Cleveland wrote.

Stroud had an outstanding rookie season with the Houston Texans, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and taking them to the playoffs. While the Texans have made the playoffs during all three seasons of Stroud’s career, his numbers and efficiency have steadily decreased during his tenure.

The Texans could be looking to move on from him if they’re unsure about his future, and a trade could be the most viable option before they have to sign him to a massive extension. If the Browns see the upside in Stroud and if Monken believes he’s the right quarterback for this team, they could pursue him to be their QB of the future.

Trading for a veteran can be risky, especially for a younger quarterback who doesn’t have the faith of the team that drafted him. Of course, Sam Darnold panned out for the Seattle Seahawks this year, so anything can happen for quarterbacks in a different situation.

The Browns’ history with quarterbacks is rocky at best. They’ve taken swings and had plenty of misses in the draft, and most of their free agent acquisitions haven’t worked out the way they planned. Whoever the next quarterback is has a lot of work ahead of them, as they’re tasked with leading an offense that was among the league’s worst in 2025.

