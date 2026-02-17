Unexpected Name Emerges As Possible Browns Cap Cut

The Cleveland Browns are slated to look a lot different in 2026 than they did in 2025. Having a new coach naturally comes with change, but there’s reason to believe that plenty of other changes are in order.

Whether it’s the prospect of having a new starting quarterback, bringing in new defensive and offensive coordinators, or best utilizing their two first-round draft picks, there’s plenty for this fanbase to be excited about. With that in mind, NFL writer Matt Okada noted in a recent article that the Browns could make a surprising change, cutting safety Denzel Ward to clear some cap space.

“Cleveland is $2.3 million under the cap and needs heavy improvement across all areas of the roster to work its way out of the AFC North cellar. Given what he’s meant to the team for the better part of a decade, this would be a more surprising cut, but it also might make sense as Cleveland looks to the future under new head coach Todd Monken,” Okada wrote.

As Okada mentioned, Ward has been a major piece of their defense since he was drafted, and losing him could be a big blow to the fanbase and to the locker room alike. The Browns’ defense was among the best in the league last season, and Ward was a major part of that.

At the end of the day, the NFL is about money, and the Browns have to think about every possible angle if they’re going to compete moving forward. The AFC North isn’t getting any easier, and there’s reason to believe the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are only going to be better in 2026.

The Browns need to have a solid plan if they’re going to be competitive, and if moving on from Ward is truly their best option, they might have to do it. Drafting Caleb Downs could be a solid consolation prize, should he fall, as he’s one of the most prolific safety prospects in some time.

Only time will tell what the Browns are going to do with Ward and some of the other veteran players on their roster, but as fans are well aware, change is necessary, even if it comes at the hands of well-liked and respected athletes.

