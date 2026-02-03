Todd Monken Addresses Browns’ QB Situation In 2026

It didn’t take long for Todd Monken to have to talk about the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation. The first question he faced at his introductory press conference was about Shedeur Sanders’ potential status as the No. 1 QB.

The new head coach did not commit to Sanders or anyone else, as he understandably needs a chance to learn about him, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel, and their ability to run his offense the way he wants. It wasn’t quite a dodge, but it wasn’t a definitive answer, either.

Monken addressed the Browns’ QB situation in 2026, saying it’s “still to be determined.”

“Like any position on the team, that’s still to be determined,” Monken said.

Finding the right quarterback will be Monken’s primary and probably most difficult task in his new job. The Browns have struggled to find a long-term answer at the position for years, and the failure to develop someone played a large part in Kevin Stefanski getting fired after six seasons.

Monken and Sanders spoke soon after the coach’s arrival in Cleveland, and he revealed that he almost had the chance to work with the QB before. As Sanders fell through the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ravens were prepared to take him with the No. 141 overall selection, but they learned that he did not want to be the backup to Lamar Jackson.

So, the Ravens passed on Sanders, and the Browns took him three picks later, starting a chain of events and rapid speculation that lasted all the way through his rookie season. Sanders did not make his NFL debut until Week 11, started his first game in Week 12, and played just well enough to keep the job through the remainder of the season.

Now, Watson is still on the roster and a potential option to start in 2026. Sanders may have permanently passed Gabriel on the depth chart and would be the other contender as of now.

Unless an unexpected offseason addition comes up, Monken will ultimately have to make a final decision that he’ll be ready to reveal to the world.

