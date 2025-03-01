Browns Linked To Breakout Offensive Lineman In Free Agency

With quarterback finances threatening to sink their competitive hopes, the Cleveland Browns appear to be eyeing a dramatic shift in strategy that could reshape their offense for years to come.

Now, the Browns appear ready to take a big swing on a rookie quarterback at No. 2 overall with Deshaun Watson’s contract weighing them down.

A first-year signal-caller on a team-friendly deal might be the only way Cleveland can stay competitive while paying Watson a staggering $72.9 million.

But if that’s the plan, they have to fix their left tackle situation.

Jedrick Wills Jr. hasn’t been the answer and is expected to leave in free agency.

According to a recent analysis by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, Cleveland has been linked to a breakout offensive lineman who could help solidify their protection up front.

“Alaric Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams would be an ideal target in a free-agency draft. Cleveland would have to creatively structure his contract—Jackson has a projected market value of $16 million annually—but the 26-year-old would help solve the Browns’ second-biggest offensive need. Though Jackson has only been a full-time starter for the past two seasons, he’s played well for the Rams. Pro Football Focus ranked him 18th among all offensive tackles for the 2024 season,” Knox said.

While Cleveland’s current cap situation may not make this move realistic, the team would likely jump at the chance if circumstances aligned.

Given their ongoing search for stability on the offensive line, adding a dependable left tackle could be a game-changer for the Browns in 2024.

After four seasons with the Rams, Jackson may not be the biggest name out there, but his 2024 performance turned heads.

Now, as one of the top offensive linemen on the free-agent market, he’s sure to draw plenty of interest.

The Browns would benefit greatly from adding him, though fitting him into their budget could be tricky.

If they find a way to make the numbers work, he’d be a tremendous asset to their offensive front.

