Sunday, January 26, 2025
Browns Linked To Dominant Pass Rusher In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

Matthew Peralta
By
The Cleveland Browns are currently observing the 2025 NFL Playoffs unfold and should be using this time to strategize how to climb out of their hole and regain playoff contention.

There weren’t many positives to take away from the 2024 NFL season as the Browns got off to a rough start before completely falling apart midseason.

Nevertheless, the only positive is that Cleveland secured the No. 2 overall pick, a surprising twist as the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders seemed set to acquire it before a couple of late-season victories.

The Browns have plenty of needs to address, though the most crucial one is at quarterback, given Deshaun Watson’s injury status and the lack of a successor behind him.

The 2025 NFL Draft features Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as the best quarterback prospects available, though Cleveland doesn’t necessarily need to take either.

According to Tankathon’s latest mock draft, the Browns wind up taking Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter is widely considered the best pass rusher in the draft and arguably the best overall prospect to boot.

With his size, speed, athleticism, and motor, he would be the perfect complement opposite of Myles Garrett, who is coming off another NFL Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season.

Given the roster’s lack of talent, the Browns should try to take the best player available, which could very well be Carter.

With generating pressure as important as ever, it would be hard to pass up on someone like Carter.

