Kevin Stefanski Given Low Coach Of The Year Odds In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have alternated good seasons with not-so-good ones.

Kevin Stefanski has been named NFL Coach of the Year twice in his five-year tenure with the organization, including once in 2023.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem like oddsmakers like his chances in 2025.

As reported by CBS Sports, Coach Stefanski was given +4000 odds to win the distinction next season.

Notably, those are the fifth-worst odds around the league.

Clearly, there’s not much belief in the Browns right now.

Truth be told, it’s hard to argue with that sentiment, as the team is fresh off a three-win season and might now be facing a rebuild.

Myles Garrett’s desire to leave might force this team to blow up the whole thing and start from scratch.

That could also be the best team for this team in the long run, but it doesn’t bode well for their chances of competing, thus making it difficult for Stefanski to draw some Coach of the Year considerations.

Some fans were far from satisfied with Stefanski’s work last season.

With Mike Vrabel in the building, some urged the team to pull the plug on Stefanski and give the Ohio State standout a chance to lead the club.

Jimmy Haslam, however, decided to give Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry a vote of confidence.

Even so, if the team doesn’t blow up the roster and decide to rebuild and they struggle right out of the gate next season, Stefanski might not even finish the campaign in Northeast Ohio.

