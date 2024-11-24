Browns Linked To Intriguing QB Prospect In 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns earned their second upset of the season, defeating the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19 on Thursday for their third win of the year.

Cleveland is 3-8 heading into Week 13, which remains one of the worst records in the league.

The Browns could be able to draft a player in the top 10 if the team continues to struggle on the field for the remainder of the 2024 NFL regular season.

But a winning streak that pushes the Browns toward the .500 mark would hurt those odds.

It’s a situation that the NFL’s Josh Edwards believes has Cleveland in a sticky situation heading into the team’s final games this year.

In Edwards’ latest mock draft, he identified the Browns’ situation as a “mess” while settling on Cleveland using the No. 3 draft pick on Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

“There are so many situations that must play out off the field before on-the-field decisions can be made. If the Browns are not in position to take a top quarterback prospect, then they are essentially stuck with Deshaun Watson for another year,” Edwards wrote.

With so much to sort out, Cleveland could go in multiple directions before the season ends.

Another option – should the Browns continue to win this year – would be to re-sign a veteran quarterback for the 2025 season and use their draft pick on another position of need for the team, he noted.

That’s why Edwards believes Watson could become the starter again in 2025.

“If they do not get a top quarterback prospect, then they likely sign another low-cost veteran like Joe Flacco or Jameis Winston and it becomes difficult for them to justify not starting Watson over another player that has no future with the organization,” Edwards wrote.

