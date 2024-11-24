Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says Deshaun Watson’s Contract Has Become An ‘Aberration’ Among Owners

Insider Says Deshaun Watson’s Contract Has Become An ‘Aberration’ Among Owners

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Damone Clark #18 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were hoping for more from Deshaun Watson entering the 2024 NFL season.

The franchise tied its fortunes to him when it traded for him and signed him to a massive five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson was considered to be the Browns’ missing piece, but the former Pro Bowler was anything but a revelation for the organization.

Between controversies, injuries, and poor on-field play, Watson served as nothing but a distraction for the Browns.

His 2024 NFL season ended in dispiriting fashion as he tore his Achilles.

Watson will miss the remainder of the year and likely portions of the 2025 NFL season, but even if he returns, he likely won’t be the team’s starter anymore after seeing what Jameis Winston has been able to do with the offense.

Getting rid of Watson is difficult due to the money owed on his contract, and owners around the league have reportedly deemed it an aberration, as Andrew Brandt of Sports Illustrated stated.

“Every owner since Watson has fought back against future guarantees, and won. For better (owners) or worse (players), Watson’s deal is an aberration,” Brandt said.

Watson’s huge contract warns any owner not to provide excessive future guarantees.

Because of the guaranteed money left on his contract, no team will want to trade for it, even if the Browns offer significant draft capital.

Cleveland’s cap sheet will look messy in the short term, and Watson will likely remain on the roster for at least one more season.

NEXT:  Analyst Notes A 'Wow Play' From Jameis Winston In Thursday's Win
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation