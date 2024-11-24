Insider Says Deshaun Watson’s Contract Has Become An ‘Aberration’ Among Owners

The Cleveland Browns were hoping for more from Deshaun Watson entering the 2024 NFL season.

The franchise tied its fortunes to him when it traded for him and signed him to a massive five-year, $230 million contract.

Watson was considered to be the Browns’ missing piece, but the former Pro Bowler was anything but a revelation for the organization.

Between controversies, injuries, and poor on-field play, Watson served as nothing but a distraction for the Browns.

His 2024 NFL season ended in dispiriting fashion as he tore his Achilles.

Watson will miss the remainder of the year and likely portions of the 2025 NFL season, but even if he returns, he likely won’t be the team’s starter anymore after seeing what Jameis Winston has been able to do with the offense.

Getting rid of Watson is difficult due to the money owed on his contract, and owners around the league have reportedly deemed it an aberration, as Andrew Brandt of Sports Illustrated stated.

“Every owner since Watson has fought back against future guarantees, and won. For better (owners) or worse (players), Watson’s deal is an aberration,” Brandt said.

Watson’s huge contract warns any owner not to provide excessive future guarantees.

Because of the guaranteed money left on his contract, no team will want to trade for it, even if the Browns offer significant draft capital.

Cleveland’s cap sheet will look messy in the short term, and Watson will likely remain on the roster for at least one more season.

