Browns Linked To Offensive Lineman In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

As frustrating as that might be, it also means that it’s officially time to focus on the upcoming edition of the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, we’ll look at Kyle Crabbs’ prediction for this team.

In his latest column, the expert from The 33rd Team has the Browns taking LSU star OL Will Campbell at No. 8.

The Browns are currently slated to pick at No. 5, so that means Andrew Berry would’ve traded down to get him.

From a fit perspective, it would make a lot of sense, as Campbell, who’s drawn comparisons to Peter Skoronski, could play at both guard and tackle for this team:

“Will Campbell can play guard or tackle in the NFL and the Browns appear to be headed towards having opportunities long-term at both spots. It shouldn’t take him long to crack the starting five,” Crabbs said.

The Browns desperately need a quarterback for the future, but they also need to strengthen their aging and ailing offensive line.

Some Will Campbell clips against Ole Miss. Good stuff here. pic.twitter.com/oWb47X8ZbK — Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream) December 6, 2024

If the team won’t be able to get Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, both of whom figure to be way out of their reach at No. 5, then it makes sense to trade down and gather as many assets to revamp as many positions as possible.

Andrew Berry has never shied away from making this kind of move and it seems like the most positive scenario.

Of course, some fans will be disappointed to see them moving down in the order, but sometimes, it’s not about getting the flashiest player with the best numbers but getting what you need the most.

