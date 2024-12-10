Current Draft Order Shows Where Browns Stand

The Cleveland Browns couldn’t keep their foot on the gas this week.

They failed to replicate the same offensive performance from Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, logging yet another loss for the season.

That loss mathematically eliminated the Browns from playoff contention, which is far from a surprise.

Now, the team must focus on only one thing: The NFL Draft.

With that in mind, Field Yates shared the updated list of the first-round order, with the Browns currently slated to pick at No. 5.

With 4 weeks left in the NFL’s regular season, here is the current 2025 Draft order: 1. Giants

2. Raiders

3. Patriots

4. Panthers

5. Browns

6. Jets

7. Titans

8. Jaguars

9. Bears

10. Saints — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 10, 2024

Notably, there have been several mixed reviews about what the Browns should do with that selection.

Some argue that they must find a way to get Shedeur Sanders, but with his father, Deion, reportedly set on him going to the Las Vegas Raiders, that seems like a long shot.

Cam Ward figures to be either the second or third guy off the board, so the Browns might not be able to snatch him either.

Some argue that with both of those players gone, the Browns should pivot and revamp their offensive line instead.

Others believe that Andrew Berry should look to trade down and flip that valuable pick into more assets.

That last option might make the most sense for this team right now.

The Browns aren’t that far off, but they need to add more young players to their aging roster.

