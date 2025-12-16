Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Former Browns Player Admits He Doesn’t Like Kevin Stefanski

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost another game on Sunday. More than that, they didn’t look prepared for anything the Chicago Bears threw at them.

With that in mind, former Browns player Joe Haden had some strong words about Kevin Stefanski. Talking to James Harrison on their “Deebo & Joe” podcast, the retired defender put the Browns’ head coach on blast:

“That game was one of the worst games I have ever watched as a Browns fan. It had me sick to my stomach. I didn’t feel any hope. I don’t like Stefanski. He looks like he doesn’t care,” he said.

The fan base may have reached a breaking point. This team has won six of its past 25 games in two years, and there’s just no logical way to justify keeping the same people around after that.

They weren’t in a rebuild, and while they didn’t have – and still may not have – a franchise quarterback, there have been way too many instances in which the team hasn’t looked prepared. And with an offensive-minded coach, it’s unfathomable to watch this team rank near the bottom in most offensive categories in five out of six seasons.

Granted, Stefanski isn’t the only one to blame. The subpar quarterback play and some bad luck have also gotten in the way.

Then again, as much as GM Andrew Berry should definitely be on the hot seat, it’s the head coach’s job to find answers. That hasn’t been the case, and if the team isn’t winning, there’s no point in keeping him. The sample size is way too big by now.

It’s been over half a decade, and with nothing to show for that, the Browns should be looking at someone else to take the reins of the team going forward.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation