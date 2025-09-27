Browns Linked To Potential Trade With Buccaneers

The Cleveland Browns have an interesting mix of experienced and rookie talent on the roster, and the 2025 NFL season will be used to evaluate all of its pieces.

The Browns are in search of long-term answers at nearly every position, but so far, their 2025 NFL Draft class looks promising.

Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. look like keepers on the offensive end, while Mason Graham is starting to show why he was worthy of a top-five pick in the draft.

Meanwhile, Cleveland has several veterans on the team that could be intriguing to playoff contenders.

It’s early enough in the season where most teams can still talk themselves into making a postseason run, but for an organization like the Browns, it would be wise to see what they could get back in deals for some of their veterans.

For example, Nate Davis of USA Today proposed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for David Njoku.

“He’s 29, in the final year of his contract (base salary of $1.3 million) yet can still be an impact player in the right situation. Njoku had one of his best seasons in 2018 with then-Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield. Why not reunite them and bring an added element to a Tampa Bay offense that can’t seem to keep its pass catchers healthy?” Davis wrote.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pass-catching corps has been ravaged by injuries this year, as Mike Evans is set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

Chris Godwin is questionable for Week 4 after spending the offseason recovering from an ankle injury, so the Buccaneers could absolutely use someone like Njoku to bolster their offense.

As Davis noted, Njoku already has chemistry with Baker Mayfield, so he’s a logical trade piece for Cleveland if they decide to dip into the seller’s market ahead of the trade deadline.

