Kevin Stefanski Speaks Out About Shedeur Sanders’ Role

The Cleveland Browns may have picked up their first win of the 2025 NFL season in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, but fans are still hoping to see more out of the offense.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to start veteran Joe Flacco to begin the regular season in order to give the younger signal-callers on the roster more time to develop behind the scenes.

While Dillon Gabriel seems to be in line to start at some point for Flacco, most fans are curious to see what Shedeur Sanders looks like out on the field.

Some evaluators considered Sanders to be a first-round talent, but Cleveland managed to draft him in the fifth round.

It was objectively good value to land someone like Sanders so late in the draft, but it also might signal that he is a ways away from earning his first career start.

The noise to start Sanders has been constant since the offseason, and Stefanski noted that all his players are working hard to ensure they’re ready if their name is called at any point.

“All of our guys feel like they’re ready. And they’re working very hard at it. We do a lot of work with our players, rookies, vets, all our guys. Spending every available minute we have with them, getting them ready physically and mentally. Whether it’s in the weight room, the meeting room, or on the field. So all our guys are working very hard,” Stefanski said.

The win against Green Bay may have delayed the inevitable, but fans might need to temper expectations as it pertains to Sanders starting.

Things can change quickly in the NFL, so if Flacco and Gabriel end up playing poorly, then Sanders could get his opportunity.

